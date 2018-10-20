Premier League |

Premier League: Why Jose Mourinho got into a brawl with Chelsea’s coaching staff after the Barkley equaliser

This is why Pele labeled football as the ‘beautiful game.’ At first, Chelsea opened the scoring at the Bridge via Antonio Rudiger. In the second half, and for the second match in a row, Jose Mourinho’s men showed spirit and came back from behind to get the lead.

However, unlike the game against Newcastle, Chelsea equalized right at the death thanks to a 96th-minute goal from Ross Barkley. The Londoners were jubilant and at that moment, one of their staff members, Marco Iannini, ran in front of Manchester United’s dugout, which could be interpreted as a means to taunt the former Real Madrid manager, to celebrate.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, fell for the bait and reacted angrily as he rushed out of his seat and towards Iannini. It was a hilarious as well as an ironic moment for the former Inter manager as he himself is no stranger to such antics.

Indeed, as the manager of Inter, he raced on to the pitch when his team managed to hold Barcelona at the Camp Nou and proceed to the final of the Champions League in the 2009-10 season.

That’s not all. The Portuguese former Porto manager actually slid in front of Villarreal’s bench as Real Madrid won 2-1 against the Yellow Submarines at home. So, it could be claimed that the self-proclaimed Special One got a taste of his own medicine and didn’t like it one bit!

