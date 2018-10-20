Premier League: Why Jose Mourinho got into a brawl with Chelsea’s coaching staff after the Barkley equaliser

This is why Pele labeled football as the ‘beautiful game.’ At first, Chelsea opened the scoring at the Bridge via Antonio Rudiger. In the second half, and for the second match in a row, Jose Mourinho’s men showed spirit and came back from behind to get the lead.

However, unlike the game against Newcastle, Chelsea equalized right at the death thanks to a 96th-minute goal from Ross Barkley. The Londoners were jubilant and at that moment, one of their staff members, Marco Iannini, ran in front of Manchester United’s dugout, which could be interpreted as a means to taunt the former Real Madrid manager, to celebrate.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, fell for the bait and reacted angrily as he rushed out of his seat and towards Iannini. It was a hilarious as well as an ironic moment for the former Inter manager as he himself is no stranger to such antics.

Indeed, as the manager of Inter, he raced on to the pitch when his team managed to hold Barcelona at the Camp Nou and proceed to the final of the Champions League in the 2009-10 season.

That’s not all. The Portuguese former Porto manager actually slid in front of Villarreal’s bench as Real Madrid won 2-1 against the Yellow Submarines at home. So, it could be claimed that the self-proclaimed Special One got a taste of his own medicine and didn’t like it one bit!

Here is how Twitter reacted to it…

Reminding Mou of the past

Mourinho is such a funny MF. I remember in the 2011/12 he slid in front of the Villareal bench in celebration after we beat them at home 2-1. They even kicked a bottle at him. Now his getting pissed at tasting his own medicine? Vok yena!!!!!!! — Thembinkosi Ngwenya (@dekingofsarcasm) October 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho very unhappy with the Chelsea bench celebrating there. I can see where he's coming from. pic.twitter.com/y5dgn3P0w1 — Matt Cole (@mjcoley9) October 20, 2018

Someone being disrespectful to Mourinho like he has been disrespectful to so many people in the past. 💉💉💉 — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) October 20, 2018

We have to admit, it was insane and would have made Usain Bolt proud!

Mourinho with some serious acceleration there off the bench😂😂 — Richie Laird (@RichieLaird_) October 20, 2018

Mourinho jumped off that bench like he seen a opp at carnival 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DndmvIyGUB — Pundit Jay Ⓜ (@punditjay) October 20, 2018

Some lent support to the former Chelsea boss

People will blame mourinho for losing his cool but if you watch it, he didn’t react until the bloke came back past the 2nd time… and the whole bench went up at the same time, including Carrick etc. must have said something horrid. — Michael Read (@michaelread1) October 20, 2018

BeIN sports saying Mourinho was the disgraceful one is laughable. Chelsea's bench is beyond disrespectful when celebrating the goal. — Mazen Sanie (@msanie3) October 20, 2018

Mourinho has every right to be upset. Poor from that fellow cheering in front of his bench. — Ryan Smith (@ryanapsmith) October 20, 2018

Some others didn’t

For 14 years, Eng media celebrates #Mourinho as a great provocateur, his petty shite as mindgames, etc. Now that a Chelsea staff dared to celebrate & provoke Mou's bench, pundits here go "disgraceful". The real disgrace are these eye-gouger's pimps. — charity (@DeBrahmam) October 20, 2018

Nearly a master class – but sadly it turned into an afternoon when Mourinho showed no class. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) October 20, 2018

And some Iannini love

This is the guy who started it, went to Mourinho & punched air in fromt of his face, dunno who he is, but he deserves a statue 😁😂🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/3QkpnfkgO3 — DonkeysOut (@CarvalhoJTElite) October 20, 2018

Some perspective