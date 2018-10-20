As much as he is loved by a plethora of fans, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is also a much hated figure in world football .We look at a few reasons why the Portuguese tactician is one of the most divisive personalities the game has ever seen.

United have found themselves in an awkward situation. The club that basically bossed all of England and even Europe for decades suddenly find itself in a rather unenviable position. Public criticism from fans and former players alike, and questions over players’ commitment to the cause has made life miserable for all related to one of the oldest clubs in the land.

But one question perhaps supersedes all others at United, and it has to do with their manager. Mourinho has been targeted by media since failing to fulfill the promises that came with his appointment a few seasons ago. The first year went rather well, with the Community Shield, Europa League and League Cup all coming to Old Trafford, but a trophyless second term and a disastrous start to his third have all opened a rather uncomfortable Pandora’s box that dates back to his past failures.

As good a manager Mourinho has been, the ‘third season syndrome’ may well be hitting again, and only time will tell whether he will stay at United long enough for it to even take full effect. But many a time, the Portuguese boss has been put on public trial for reasons beyond his control. Is the hate even justified? If you’re a Mourinho ‘hater’, these are probably your reasons for it.

#5 Publicly outspoken

Jose Mourinho doesn’t mince words. If you’re wondering what we mean, just take a look at any of his interviews and press conferences. The Portuguese will say things as they are, and how he sees them. It might not necessarily be a bad quality, but when he starts berating his own players in the public eye, things can get really serious.

It is a known fact that players hate being called out in public, and it is embarrassing for both the club and the players themselves, but apparently Mourinho knows no such boundaries. He has done it at pretty much every club he has been, and not even the superstars are safe. The likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and even Cristiano Ronaldo have all faced the wrath of Jose in the media, and its given him a notorious reputation.

#4 His ‘negative tactics’

Mourinho at Man Utd: 1st Season: Buy a £400m bus.

2nd Season: Park the bus.

3rd Season: Crash the bus. pic.twitter.com/beOU3AhEq5 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 27, 2018

We’ve all heard of the term ‘park the bus’, and nobody typifies it quite like Mourinho. In fact, the 55-year-old may well use it as a term of endearment. Mourinho’s defensive tactics can seem quite frustrating to fans, but they generally work well for his teams, and the proof lies in the pudding. But every plan has an expiry date, and sometimes the defensive game can result in a lack of ideas and a lack of drive to get forward.

This leads to paltry 0-0 draws or an isolated striker up front that leaves fans frustrated and attacking players feeling left out altogether. Keeping 10 men behind the ball is an art, and nobody does it quite like Jose.

#3 Mishandled transfers

When Jose doesn’t get what he wants, he can be a grumpy man to be around. Just take this season for example. The club’s board made it clear that they didn’t want to sign any defenders in the transfer window, leading to questions over Mourinho’s authority around Old Trafford. Being the man he is, the former Real Madrid coach spoke about it in the media and highlighted the players he wanted to bring in but wasn’t allowed to do so.

Jose Mourinho missed out on signing Ivan Perisic for £48m from Inter Milan because Ed Woodward was only willing to pay £45m. What are your thoughts on this? A very good winger who tracks back, works extremely hard, and puts in a decent cross too. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7q99BLygYM — TheUnitedPage (@TheUnitedPage) October 14, 2018

But the truth is, the players he has brought in haven’t performed either. The likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have been very ordinary, and even a star like Pogba continues to be a shadow of his real self. Whether these players were good enough from the beginning is one thing, but they surely haven’t improved under new management. Such mishandled transfers could be the undoing of Jose if he doesn’t get it sorted out.

#2 An ego bigger than the club

When the chips are down, you can either take it on the chin and move on, or you can spew excuses and try and wriggle out of it. Largely, Jose likes to take the second option. The former Chelsea manager has been more than willing to blame his players for an abject performance rather than accept the blame himself, causing unnecessary rifts with the boys that should have been avoided.

It all comes down to his massive ego in the end, and not even the fans are safe. This alienation to protect his own image and legacy doesn’t go down well with the world and is a huge reason behind Mourinho being vilified by football fans around the globe.

#1 Serial winner

Here is an interesting one. Say what you want about Mourinho, the fact is that he is one of Europe’s most successful managers and is proven at every level. He won the biggest continental Championship with a team like Porto, did it with Inter Milan, proved himself at Real Madrid amidst superstars and constantly brought Chelsea back to English football’s pinnacle. He is a proven winner and there is no other way to say it.

Sarri: “We are talking about a coach who has won everything. He has won everywhere. So I think that I have to respect him. But I think, also, that you all have to respect him.” #mufc [MEN] pic.twitter.com/CZFyHaqPo2 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 19, 2018

The problem is, people don’t like his success. Jose’s attitude has made him such a villain in the eyes of the public that even when he does win something, it tends to be shoved under the rug. People will always envy a winner, and Mourinho’s journey is proof of just that. He may be down at United right now, but if you’ve got your money on the Portuguese getting himself and the club out of the hole they find themselves in, you may just hit the jackpot.