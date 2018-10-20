Howe: Transfer speculation will not disrupt Ake

Eddie Howe has claimed Bournemouth have no plans to sell Nathan Ake, who has reportedly drawn interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

Ake has impressed for the Cherries since arriving on a permanent deal in June 2017 and has been a key performer in Bournemouth’s impressive start to the campaign.

The centre-back’s form has seen him linked with moves to both Tottenham and Manchester United, but Howe has no fears over losing the 23-year-old, who he insists will be unaffected by the rumours.

“I think that’s a compliment to Nathan and how he’s played since he signed for us permanently,” Howe told Sky Sports.

“He’s been a model of consistency. He picked up all the player awards that he did at the end of last season and he’s carried that form into this [season].

“With any type of speculation that you are linked with, the clubs he’s been mentioned with, it’s a good sign.

“However, that doesn’t mean we’re about to lose him. He’s a massive part of what we’re doing.

“[There has been] nothing from our side, where it comes from I don’t know. It’s inevitable when the team is doing well people will naturally highlight our players, potential players who can go on and play at a higher level.

“I look at it as a compliment to the team. It certainly won’t disrupt Nathan, knowing how level-headed he is. For him he’s such a good personality it won’t affect him in any way.”

Bournemouth sit sixth with 16 points from their opening eight games and are hunting a third successive Premier League win when they host south-coast rivals Southampton on Saturday.