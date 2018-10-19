Keita set to miss out as Liverpool monitor injured stars

Sadio Mane could play against Huddersfield Town but Naby Keita is expected to miss the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Naby Keita is likely to miss the trip to Huddersfield Town but left the door open for Sadio Mane to feature on Saturday.

Keita picked up a hamstring issue while playing for Guinea as Liverpool’s injury problems piled up during the international break.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk overcame their fitness issues to train on Thursday, although forward Mane was absent after undergoing hand surgery.

Klopp is yet to decide whether the 26-year-old forward will be involved against Huddersfield, who are yet to register a win in the Premier League this season.

“A few of the boys trained and we have to see how they react,” the Reds boss told the media.

“The only thing that’s pretty sure is that Naby will not be available. With all the rest, we have to see how it develops.”

Netherlands international Van Dijk could come in for close attention from Huddersfield following Ronald Koeman’s revelation the defender has been carrying two broken ribs.

Klopp, however, removed any doubt over the key centre-back’s readiness for the contest.

“You saw when he went off against Southampton [that something was wrong]. Virgil would not leave the pitch without major problems,” the German said.

“I would say it has healed pretty quickly. Footballers very often have to play with some kind of pain. He has no problems with that anymore.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Fabinho is “close” to a Premier League debut having surprisingly been overlooked since his arrival from Monaco.

“There’s only one reason [he has not played] – because other players fit better in the moment,” Klopp added. “I really think about who plays in each position. It will always take time for a new player to close the gap.”