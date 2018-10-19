The big Friday Premier League quiz

Arm yourself with some Premier League trivia for the weekend, powered by Opta data.

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Chelsea will go into their meeting with Manchester United as favourites. How many of their past 16 Premier League home games against the Red Devils have they lost?

#TBT: One of @Ballack‘s finest days as Blue, scoring this and a late penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Man Utd in 2008! pic.twitter.com/M2sWrepkAw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 18, 2018

2. Raheem Sterling starred for England during the international break. In his last 12 league games at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City host Burnley, how many goals has the attacker been involved in?

3. West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, whose team host Tottenham, is the joint-highest Premier League goalscorer at London Stadium with eight. Who does he share the honour with?

The team news for Spurs… https://t.co/A85YvK5vzP — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 18, 2018

4. Arsenal are on an 11-game home winning run in the top flight against Leicester City. Their best run is 13 – between 1983 and 2018 – against which club?

5. Huddersfield Town have failed to score in their last six home Premier League games as they prepare to host Liverpool. Which is the only club to have had a longer run (in 2006-07) in the competition?

Answers:

1. One – a 3-2 loss in October 2012.

2. Fourteen – nine goals, five assists.

3. Manuel Lanzini.

4. Stoke City.

5. Manchester City.