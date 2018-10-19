Harry Maguire potential moves for UEFA Champions League

Recent news revealed that Harry Maguire of Leicester City wants to play UEFA Champions League football. At the moment, the club is not part of the European competition after finishing ninth in the league last campaign. And while Maguire admitted he is still concentrating on helping Leicester City this season, he might decide to look for a team which can promise him regular European football if they fail to secure top spots by the end of the year.

For a world-class talent like Maguire, there should be no shortage of suitors for a player with his talent and drive. Here are some teams who could help the Englishman accomplish his ambition.

Maguire pretty much confirming he will probably only stay this season then leave in the summer for a champions league club. I’m totally ok with this ☹️ — Ollie (@OllieParsonss) October 18, 2018

REALISTIC TARGET: MANCHESTER UNITED

At the moment, the Red Devils are sitting eighth in the Premier League and are a few ways from being in the conversation for European places.

Plus, they seem to be having a bit of an internal problem with Jose Mourinho at odds with various players within the club.

However, it does not remove the fact that the team still boasts of world-class talent who are capable of lifting the club and challenging for European places.

Furthermore, the team have a busy schedule this year as they are competing in the UEFA Champions League. With three UCL’s to their name, it is difficult to count out the Red Devils despite a poor start to the season.

Add the fact that they’ve long been admirers of Maguire, look for them to try and bring in the Englishman as soon as possible and lure him with the opportunity to play with one of England’s most successful teams in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire for £15m last summer. (Source: Daily Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/jbpXx93527 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2018

During the summer, there have been long talks linking Maguire to United, but it ultimately fell through and Maguire remained with Leicester. Given the fact that United are still searching for that rock to lead the back line, then they are likely to still try signing Maguire to the team as soon as able.

PLAUSIBLE TARGET: CHELSEA

Currently second in the Premier League table in a three-way tie on points with Manchester City and Liverpool, Chelsea are steadily looking like the contenders they were always primed to be.

The arrival of Maurizio Sarri definitely injected new life to the London outfit, and they are surely looking like a threat not just in England but throughout Europe.

At the moment, they’re competing in the UEFA Europa League but few would argue of their chances to make it to the premier European competition next year.

With that in mind, looking at Chelsea’s center-backs, they have a relatively experienced group, with Gary Cahill and David Luiz in tow. With the Englishman at 32, while Luiz is already 31, bringing in a young but established replacement who could link up with another young center-back in Antonio Rudiger should be a no-brainer for the squad.

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in the January transfer window. {Turkish-Football} — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) October 18, 2018

In comes Maguire who should be able to slot in with minimal adjustment given his vast experience with playing in the league.

With Cahill not getting enough playing time, he is likely to be leaving the club soon and despite Luiz finding new life under Sarri, father time has yet to be defeated and if Sarri wants Chelsea to continue being contenders, he would have to bring in younger and hungrier lions.

DREAM TARGET: BARCELONA

Now if Maguire continues to increase his market worth with impressive performances, he might find himself travelling to Spain to play for a European heavyweight like Barcelona.

At the moment, the Catalans are second in the Spanish La Liga and have been going through a rough patch of form. However, there is little doubt that Lionel Messi and company can get it together and turn things around.

Constantly in the mix in the UEFA Champions League, their injury struggles are well-documented and they have been reportedly open to looking to sign a defender given their center-back struggles.

[1/2] Barcelona held an ’emergency’ meeting yesterday, with Pep Segura also being present. They analysed the options to sign a centre back in January and the possibility of trusting Barcelona B players during this injury crisis. [md] — barcabstuff (@barcabstuff) October 19, 2018

Some reports claim that Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur is a target but at 29 years old, the Catalans might end up looking elsewhere for long-term commitments. Furthermore, having Alderweireld in their radar shows that they are paying attention to the Premier League and should also take into consideration what Maguire has to offer.

Add the fact that he’s still 25 and already burst into the international scene thanks to a great 2018 FIFA World Cup run, they could easily try and lure Leicester into selling as early as the January transfer window in order to get a reliable center-back.