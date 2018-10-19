Terry, Pogba, Hazard and Lukaku – Mourinho’s best Premier League XI

Who makes the cut and who misses out as we put together a combined XI of Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea and Manchester United teams?

As Jose Mourinho is fond of reminding the media, he has won three Premier League titles – although all of them came at Chelsea.

So what would happen if we were to put together a greatest combined XI of his two Chelsea sides and the current Manchester United team?

Some selections might be easier than others but read on to see if your picks match up with the Omnisport Mourinho Premier League XI.

David de Gea (Manchester United)

The gloves go to De Gea, who edges out Petr Cech despite having just a single Premier League title to his name – that sole success coming before Mourinho’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Spain star De Gea is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world but it is perhaps a sign of United’s issues under Mourinho that he is so often their key performer.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Right-back is one of the more competitive positions for our combined XI, with Antonio Valencia and Paulo Ferreira both unfortunate to miss out.

But we have gone for another Spain international. Azpilicueta gets in for his consistency and positional versatility, with Branislav Ivanovic another defender who could have filled in here.

John Terry (Chelsea)

The captain’s armband for the team could only go to one man.

A five-time Premier League winner, Terry is widely considered likely to be a future Chelsea manager.

The former England skipper has taken the first steps in his coaching career by becoming assistant manager to Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea)

Terry’s defensive partner Carvalho played for Mourinho at Porto and thrived again under his fellow Portuguese at Stamford Bridge.

Carvalho, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, and Terry made up an extremely mean back line that provided a solid foundation for Mourinho’s best Chelsea sides.

Ashley Cole (Chelsea)

It is an all-Blues defense as the left-back spot goes to Terry’s England team-mate Cole.

Having already won a brace of Premier League titles during his time at Arsenal, Cole developed into perhaps Europe’s best left-back after controversially switching clubs to join Chelsea, where he spent eight seasons.

Claude Makelele (Chelsea)

Mourinho is often criticized for what are perceived to be negative tactics, but in Makelele he had the perfect defensive shield.

Although Nemanja Matic has performed a similar role for Mourinho during his time in charge at both Chelsea and United, the Serbian midfielder is not in the same league as Makelele.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Pogba became the world’s most expensive player when he rejoined United from Juventus and he is arguably yet to justify that £89.3million fee.

Rows between Pogba and Mourinho have dominated the headlines but, in winning the World Cup with France, the midfielder proved he can perform at an elite level.

United supporters will hope he can produce such performances at club level, assuming his relationship with Mourinho can be salvaged.

Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Like Terry, Lampard was a symbol of Chelsea’s emerging dominance under Mourinho as huge investment by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich propelled the club into the upper echelons of European football.

An undoubted Premier League great, Lampard has also taken his first steps into management, masterminding an EFL Cup defeat of Mourinho’s United at Old Trafford with Derby County.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

The strong Chelsea flavour of the team continues with Hazard another obvious pick for any combined Mourinho XI.

Belgium international Hazard has openly spoken about wanting to work with Mourinho again in his career, although a move to Real Madrid appears much more likely than a reunion with the Portuguese were he to leave Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

An international colleague of Hazard, Lukaku’s goals have often carried United during the Mourinho era.

Mourinho, of course, was the Chelsea manager when Lukaku was allowed to leave the club to sign for Everton.

Along with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, he will go down as an expensive transfer error.

Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

Wrapping up the team is Drogba, who has scored the fourth-most goals in Chelsea’s history.

Ivory Coast international Drogba was the perfect striker for Mourinho’s Blues, able to dominate defenses with his physicality and showing an unerring ability to score in big games for his side.

Drogba won four Premier League titles at Chelsea, along with four FA Cups and three EFL Cups – a true club great.