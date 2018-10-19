Why Anthony Martial can’t do a Luke Shaw at Manchester United

The news of Luke Shaw finally putting pen to paper on a new deal at Manchester United was not just a very encouraging one for Old Trafford faithfuls, but it is probably a shining example of how a player should always be tenacious enough to win himself a spot in the first team.

We can certainly put it this way, that Shaw is an example of how Jose Mourinho’s methods of asking more from players he sees the most amount of potential in can work when that player works hard and gives his all. During United’s 3-1 defeat to Watford during Mourinho’s first season in-charge at United, Shaw was targeted by the Portuguese for not doing well enough in the build up to one goal. Following that criticism, Shaw was dropped from the side.

It would have been absolutely shattering for him to be dropped from the side, after he had somehow made it to the first-team following the horror injury he had suffered at the hands of Hector Moreno against PSV in the season prior to that one. The Englishman’s progress was heckled down by an injury after injury, bad fitness and constant criticism of the manager for failing to not work as hard as he wanted him to. There was a constant and mutual feeling among a vast majority of United fans that Shaw was done at Old Trafford.

But when he was offered a chance to impress, Shaw was United’s Man of the Match in last season’s Champions League group stage game against CSKA Moscow. That game saw the left-back break into the side once again. Another man of the match performance followed and it seemed as if he was back where he was supposed to be. During United’s defeat to Brighton, it seemed as though he was heckled down again. Shaw was publicly criticised by Jose in the same way that he was bashed for not doing well enough in the lead up to one of the Seagulls’ goals.

If Luke Shaw (who has arguably had the toughest time with Mourinho) can just suck it up, work harder and just do what the manager asks of him why can’t the ones that need to do the same? All he’s really asking for is a specific work ethic and I can’t criticize him for that. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) October 18, 2018

Despite all that transpiring in Shaw’s relatively shorter and young career, the Englishman is once again back to his very best. He had to work very hard, give his all and prove many people wrong to reach here. But if there’s anyone who must learn from it, then its Anthony Martial.

If looked at from the outside, where Martial is now is where Shaw was perhaps an year ago. Shaw was obviously dealing with injuries, but Martial too has been openly criticised multiple times by Mourinho for not doing well enough and for not working hard enough in his system. Martial has been inconsistent and ever since Alexis Sanchez arrived, he has practically been a second-choice on the left-wing.

Anthony Martial just rolls up to Carrington as he returns to Manchester United pre-season training amid on-going feud with manager Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/ILkkmTA4Fg — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 3, 2018

Many have been quick to point out at the fact that Sanchez’s arrival has been the reason for Martial’s downfall and frustration, but he hasn’t helped himself. The Chilean arrived in January remember and it was since then that Martial was not as regular as he was before Sanchez came. His game time obviously reduced, but the way in which his performances hit rock-bottom was not a good sign whatsoever.

One flaw in Martial’s armory has always been his final pass. Although the Frenchman boasts of a terrific ability to go past opponents, his decision making lets his down a lot of times. But when Martial doesn’t even go past opponents, it shows that he is frustrated and not happy. It became even more clear when his agent announced that his client wants to leave United because he wasn’t being given enough time on the pitch.

And obviously, it would be right to say that Martial isn’t meant for the defensive job on the pitch. He won’t drop deep to do the defensive work. He will not cover the ground that Alexis Sanchez covers. He is a different kind of player; a kind of player who can’t really play in Mourinho’s system in every game from the start. He thrives on being around the box and in the final third. He thrives on being closer to the goal and having the ball at his feet, instead of the opposite of that.

But what he can’t do is exactly what Mourinho’s system demands out of him- doing the dirty work on the pitch. And perhaps, that’s why Alexis was roped in. Any manager would love his work-rate and ethic off the ball. Whereas Martial is meant more for staying up there and doing a job in front of goal rather than doing it when he’s far from it.

When Mourinho talks about why Martial doesn’t work hard enough, that’s what he means. On top of that, Martial goes in and out of games. He would be very poor on one occasion and he would pull off a magic trick in the next one. And that clearly shows that Mourinho has failed to bring the best out of any of Manchester United’s attacking players, bar Jesse Lingard.

His system seems to tie United’s attacking riches to chains and restricts their explosive power. Attacking players would hate that. It again takes a toll on their performances. Unless they don’t play in a system that operates according to them, they will not be at their best. And that’s why Martial has struggled.

A pattern has been going on since WC, less inferior teams beating big teams using Jose Mourinho blueprint of sitting deep and countering. And people say, Jose tactics are outdated. — Imran🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_imran_mufc_) October 16, 2018

He did score in the recent 3-2 win over Newcastle, but the situation in that game was miles apart from how it usually is. United, being 2 down at home to a winless Newcastle side, just had to attack. With Paul Pogba almost playing a ball-carrier from the back to the attacking areas, all of United’s attacking players flourished. Even Pogba did, as a matter of fact. They had the license to attack and make in-roads into the opposition territory. Considering how loaded United’s attacking battery is, they loved doing so.

Imagine a situation though, when United are a goal up and defending their lead. Attacking players would have hated the way United would play. And that has been a very usual occurrence throughout the Mourinho era. Attacking players aren’t enjoying themselves. Alexis Sanchez isn’t too. Because there is no or little focus on them.

And Martial has shown that he doesn’t have the attitude of coming back up when heckled down. It showed when his agent publicly claimed that he wanted to leave. If he ever gets back to his best the way Shaw did, it will not happen under Jose Mourinho.