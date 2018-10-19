Is Eden Hazard ambitious enough to be the best?

With Eden Hazard’s comments about being the best player in the world making headlines, we take a look at the Belgian’s ambitions, or lack thereof, and how it has shaped his career so far.

“Yes”, said Eden Hazard earlier this month, when asked by a reporter if he felt he was the best player in the world at the moment. His mischievous grin though, shrouded his true emotions in mystery and everyone was left wondering if the comments were tongue-in-cheek or whether Hazard did indeed back himself as the very best in the world.

It’s a question that has been asked time and again, to Hazard himself and to those around him and when put to Maurizio Sarri a few weeks ago, the Italian did not mince his words at all. “If he is able to improve, he will be the best in the world.”, said Sarri, clearly a believer in the fact that Hazard could step it up even further.

Jose Mourinho famously said Hazard had been “better than Ronaldo last season” in 2015, with Ronaldo the Ballon d’Or incumbent, though that could be attributed more to Mourinho’s mind games to give his players the edge, with him having claimed Ronaldo was “the best player in the history of the game” just a couple of years earlier.

On current form, Eden Hazard certainly ranks as the best in the league, with little argument to claim otherwise.

The question that arises though isn’t the oft-quipped one about Hazard being the best in the world, it’s instead if Eden Hazard does indeed want to be the best in the world?

For a player to be undeniably considered the best in the world in the modern game, it’s a given that he has to have an incredible goalscoring ratio, as proved by Ronaldo and Messi sharing the gong between themselves the past decade, starting with Ronaldo’s 42 goal haul in the 2007/08 season at United. For Hazard to be considered the best, ahead of these stalwarts, he has to at least match or better their goalscoring exploits. Hazard’s best haul has been 16 in the league under Antonio Conte.

Which brings us back to the question, does the Belgian want to be the best?

Hazard himself claimed otherwise earlier this season, saying “I don’t have (goal) targets to be fair – my only target is to win something every year. I want to win trophies. It is not important how many goals I score. You know me, I don’t care about that. I just want to enjoy my football and win games.”

His demeanour, often at times makes it seem he couldn’t care less about being the best. It is difficult to determine if it’s a case of a lack of drive for Hazard, who claims it’s all about collective trophies for him or whether he just can’t do it. In fact, it is not the first time that Hazard has claimed he doesn’t focus on his goal – scoring, an aspect of his game he evidently has to improve if he wants to be amongst the best.

“It never became an obsession for me to score at all costs. I’ve always said that I’m not a big scorer, I’m a worker.”, he has previously claimed, aptly calling himself a ‘worker’ for the team.

However, on the flip-side, over the past year Hazard has made several references about wanting to join Real Madrid, ultimately culminating in him claiming that he had to go to Spain if he wanted to win the best-player gong. Remember, this is the same player who said he just wanted to ‘enjoy’ his football, nothing else. So, has he finally decided he does indeed want to be the best?

Again, as is always the case with the Belgian, it’s hard to tell if he was being serious, if at all.

Ultimately, for Eden Hazard, it seems to be a case of when, rather than if he will be the best player in the world. Having outshone Neymar in the World Cup earlier this summer, there are but two players standing in his way – three if you count the newly crowned Luka Modric among them. Hazard’s conundrum appears to be unique in the sense that he seems to be one of those players who could wake up – say they want to be the best and actually do it. It really is just a case of want and desire on the player’s part.

At the same time, watching a player so detached from the trivial debates of modern football is a breath of fresh air. His nonchalance is refreshing, his humor ever-present. It’s exceedingly rare to find a player in the modern game who, in his own words – just wants to ‘enjoy’ the game.

Whether he goes on to become the best in the world or not, right now, the sight of Eden Hazard with a football is one to behold.