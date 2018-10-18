5 Liverpool players who failed to shine under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has built a reputation of being an inspirational manager, whether in Borussia Dortmund or now in Liverpool, who is able to get the most out of his wards.

But as all managers, nobody is perfect. And there are a handful of players who, due to differing circumstances, were not able to shine under his tutelage, guidance and leadership.

Here are five Liverpool players, former and current, who have failed or are currently failing to make a mark for the club.

Marko Grujic (Midfielder, acquired in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade for £5.1 million)

The young Serbian has been the earliest signing of Jurgen Klopp during his tenure with the Reds. The player was barely 20 years old when he arrived at Anfield.

His age and rawness in playing for the English top-flight prompted an immediate loan back to his previous club Red Star to finish out the season.

From 2016-17 Grugic has been part of Klopp’s squad but he did not really make much of a big impression, logging only eight appearances in total.

On January 2018, Grujic was transferred to Championship side Cardiff City FC on-loan to see out the second half of the 2017/18 season amassing 13 appearances and scoring a goal for the club’s successful run for promotion to the Premier League.

For the 2018/19 season, Liverpool opted to loan out the youngster once again, this time at Bundesliga club Hertha BSC for a year-long stint.

Acquired mainly because of the player’s potential, it seems that Marko Grujic has yet to fulfil that promise. Now at 22 years of age, though still relatively young as a footballer, it’s time for him to step up the ante to impress Klopp and the rest of the Anfield management and coaching staff to earn his place back in the first team that is brimming with talent.

Loris Karius (Goalkeeper, acquired in 2016 from Mainz 05 for £4.75 million)

Initially hailed as an astute signing and a possible replacement for the inconsistent Simon Mignolet, Karius arrived at Anfield ahead of the 2016/17 season with much promise.

As part of Manchester City’s youth setup for two-years before returning to Germany with Mainz, Karius is no stranger to the English style of football, so all the more that the expectation from him was at a high upon his arrival.

But a back-to-back dismal showing from the shot-stopper in December 2016 that resulted in a loss away against Bournemouth and a home draw with West Ham, saw Karius dropped to the bench.

But just as he was starting to get back up the pecking order in the 2017/19 season, right at the biggest stage of his career – in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid, Karius was deemed at fault on the two goals scored by the La Liga giants that ended in a 3-1 loss.

Lovely assist for Karius pic.twitter.com/MYCOP44xUy — Zain (@zain_shah1244) October 8, 2018

The backlash for the keeper was so much, affecting his confidence and performances during the summer pre-season friendly fixtures with the club, that in the following season Liverpool decided to ship him to Turkish club Besiktas on a two-year loan.

Ragnar Klavan (Centre back, acquired in 2016 from Augsburg for £4.2 million)

Hailing from Estonia, Klavan came in to Liverpool to bolster the defence alongside Dejan Lovren.

Despite some solid showings that earned him a man of the match against Everton in December 2016, he wasn’t able to establish himself as an indispensable defensive cog in Jurgen Klopp’s setup.

His tenure with the Reds would last only two seasons, after which he opted to move on to a club that will assure him of playing time, especially after the arrivals of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez put him much lower in the pecking order.

He eventually completed a move to Italian Serie A side Cagliari at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Midfielder, acquired in 2017 from Arsenal for £35 million)

Probably the biggest signing by Klopp whose playing time for The Reds was cut short due to unfortunate circumstances, “Ox” began his tenure in Anfield on a bright note as a grafting player in the middle of the park.

During his 35 appearances for the club in 2017/18 Premier League season he was able to score three goals. That is, until disaster struck.

On April 25, 2018 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a serious knee injury during a semifinal match win against AS Roma where he damaged multiple ligaments in his right knee when executing a tackle. The setback immediately made him unavailable for the remaining semifinal fixture and the eventual final where Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.

Such was the extent of the English international’s injury that he is also set to miss out most, if not all, of the current 2018/19 season to focus on recovery and rehabilitation.

Fabinho (Defensive Midfielder / Right-back, acquired in 2018 from AS Monaco for £39.3 million)

Now the last entry is somewhat building up to be a disappointment for Reds fans. Brazilian enforcer Fabinho came into Merseyside with much fanfare, expectations, and hype with a significant price tag on his head to boot.

But after all of that, Fabinho has yet to play, much more start, a Premier League match. Whatever the reasons for Klopp to hold him back, is something that raises doubts and concerns from the Anfield faithful.

As a matter of fact, his only appearance to date is as an injury time substitute in a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Superclássico: Brasil 1 x 0 Argentina. Vamos! 🏆🇧🇷🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AOoPXQxmpH — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 16, 2018

That doesn’t mean though that Fabihno lacked quality as he was able to show such with Brazil during the squad’s recent fixtures in the latest international break. But it seems Klopp still has reservations in utilising him fully.

With Fabinho’s price and hyped advertising leading up to his acquisition and transfer to Liverpool, definitely fans deserve to see more of him on the pitch. But until now, he has yet to fully show what he can offer to the squad.

It’s not yet too late though and he can still turn things around and eventually pull himself out of this group.