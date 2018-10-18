Four replacements if Eden Hazard leaves Chelsea

Eden Hazard continues to be Chelsea’s top player and his recent performances in the Premier League clearly reflect that. However, with as much talent as he brings to the table, there are surely other clubs who are looking to sign the Belgian to their club. Unending talks only seem to point to Hazard leaving eventually and there are only a handful of players who are likely to soften the blow if he departs.

MAURO ICARDI (INTER MILAN)

First on the list is Inter Milan’s superstar Mauro Icardi. The 25-year-old player has been in Inter since 2013 after being purchased from Sampdoria for £11.7 million.

It didn’t take long for the Argentine to make his presence felt with the club, making 22 Serie A appearances to score nine goals. The 2014-15 season turned out much better as he scored 22 goals in 36 league appearances to finish as the league’s top goal scorer. In 2017-18, he would again achieve that feat with 29 league goals which shows just how much of a threat he is in the final third of the pitch.

Mauro Icardi sitting on the throne. That’s about right, currently the best finisher in the box. pic.twitter.com/xNT8VWIz77 — Ahmad (@LonelyBlueSnake) October 12, 2018

Just like Hazard, Icardi has excellent football IQ as he makes decisive movements and can read the flow of the game well so he can adjust accordingly.

At the moment, the Argentine is worth around £85.5 million in the transfer market, but with his clinical finishing and still having youth on his side, this may be a great investment for the London club moving forward.

LORENZO INSIGNE (NAPOLI)

Sticking with the Italian Serie A, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne can also be a very capable replacement if Hazard decides to move elsewhere.

One of the players who thrived under Maurizio Sarri during his time with the Italian outfit, Insigne will undoubtedly fit in to the current Chelsea boss’ tactics given the familiarity between the two.

The Italian winger has been with Napoli since 2010, albeit spending a few years after on loan with other clubs before being permanently with the team since the 2012-13 campaign.

Unlike Icardi, Insigne doesn’t have to carry the scoring load much, but can convert when needed. So far this season he’s scored six goals in eight Serie A appereances and has had his highest output in the 2016-17 campaign when he had 18.

Two goals for Lorenzo Insigne as Napoli win 3-1 at Torino. 👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/9Y9ZFNYI6c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 23, 2018

With a value of £58.5 million, Insigne is cheaper than Icardi and the money Chelsea would be saving from selling Hazard can go to other areas of improvement to complete the squad depth.

He plays similar to Hazard in terms of his impressive dribble and impeccable vision on the pitch. Plus he is also multi-faceted as he can play behind the striker or further down the attacking third when needed.

GARETH BALE (REAL MADRID)

If Chelsea are looking to fit in a player who can help them win immediately after Hazard departing, then Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale should also be a target for the London club.

A proven commodity in Spain and across Europe, Bale has continuously shown his talent in the world stage. The Welshman was brought to the Bernabeau after spending six years with Tottenham Hotspur for an incredible £90.9 million.

Working hard! Can’t wait to get back on the pitch with the boys.👌🏼💪🏼 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5by7fEUjbI — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 16, 2018

That was back in 2013 and at the moment, Bale is still worth £81 million which shows just how talented he is. At age 29, he is undoubtedly at the peak of his powers and any team would benefit having him around.

With Real Madrid being Hazard’s biggest suitors, Sarri and the rest of the Blues can try to strike a deal that would bring Bale to Stamford Bridge plus some cash in order for them to deal Hazard.

In return, the London club is getting a player with excellent pace and a tireless work ethic that will undoubtedly spill over on his team mates.

Bale also has the flair for the spectacular as he has shown glimpses of incredible strikes from open play and from dead balls.

At the moment, Bale has scored thrice and assisted in two goals in seven La Liga appearances for Madrid.

KYLIAN MBAPPE (PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN)

Last, but certainly not the least, on this world-class list is Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. Truth be told, there is likely not one club that does not wish to have this superstar in their squad.

Only 19 years old, Mbappe has burst into the scene and showed just how talented he is as he was a focal point in France’s FIFA World Cup triumph.

He has incredible pace, surprising strength and amazing control of the ball that leaves defenders struggling to keep up. Add the fact he has excellent passing and vision makes him a complete attacking option for any team.

Russia 2018’s FIFA Young Player Award winner in action 🇫🇷@KMbappe 👌pic.twitter.com/WrmUjhvCdG — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 17, 2018

Arriving to PSG from Monaco in the transfer window for an incredible £121.5 million, the Frenchman appears to be worth it as he has already scored eight goals and contributed three assists in only five Ligue 1 appearances.

The market currently rates him at £135 million, equal to what Hazard is reportedly worth. If Chelsea get as much as they could with Hazard, and get PSG to somehow be willing to part ways with Mbappe, they will be getting a young star who contributes more than most players and the potential of being even better in the future, which is a scary thought to imagine.

Without question, having Mbappe on board will lighten the hurt of Hazard’s departure, and the Frenchman will easily be Chelsea’s main star moving forward.