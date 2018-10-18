5 recent Manchester United – Chelsea classics

With Manchester United’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on the horizon, here’s taking a look at some classic encounters between the two sides over the past decade.

Manchester United 3-3 Chelsea(2011/12):

United were looking to complete the journey towards a Premier League title, Sir Alex Ferguson’s champions headed to Stamford Bridge three points behind leaders City at kick-off. With John Terry injured, Ashley Cole suspended and Michael Essien making his first start of the season, Andre Villas-Boas’s Chelsea seemed to be there for the taking.

It was not the start United were looking for, however, as Chelsea scored early in the first half, Daniel Sturridge leaving Patrice Evra for the dead before forcing an own goal from Jonny Evans just 9 minutes in. United were clearly angry and Chelsea’s goal drew a reaction as they forced Cech into a string of key saves, the teams subsequently going into half-time with the score at 1-0.

The second half started in quick-fire fashion as Juan Mata rifled a beautiful first time volley into the roof of the net from Fernando Torres’s inviting cross. More misery followed for United as Mata turned provider this time, curling in a delicious ball for David Luiz to head into goal off Rio Ferdinand’s shoulder. Chelsea 3-0.

United looked dead and buried but were handed a lifeline when goalscorer Sturridge let them back into the game with a clumsy challenge on Evra leading to a penalty for the Red Devils. Rooney made no mistake with the penalty, making it 3-1. United couldn’t believe their luck when another half-hearted tackle, this time from Branislav Ivanovic, handed them a second penalty. Rooney then sent Cech the wrong way once again to make it 3-2 for United. The Red Devils smelt blood and looked to complete the comeback with Chelsea holed in their own penalty area. It was finally Ryan Giggs who showed his class, setting up Chicharito for a point blank header to complete an unlikely comeback and secure a point for United.

Although it was ultimately a case of two points lost, this was an undeniably vintage performance by United.

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United(2014/15):

Chelsea’s dominant charge for the title formed the backdrop of an interesting clash between the two Premier League giants as United looked to rise from the ashes of David Moyes’s ill-fated reign, new boss Louis Van Gaal looking to steer them back into the top four in his first season in charge.

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea were looking to wrap up the title, having tightened up at the back ever since a 5-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs early in the second half of the season.

The match started brightly for United with an intricate move leading to Luke Shaw teeing up Wayne Rooney for a shot on goal, only for the England skipper to fire into the side netting, David De Gea crying out to celebrate before realizing his folly.

Chelsea’s resilience paid off as they won the ball back in midfield to set off a quick counter, Oscar setting up Eden Hazard with a lovely back-heel to give Chelsea the lead through David De Gea’s legs, 38 minutes in. They nearly doubled their lead as Eden Hazard’s improvised karate kick off a Didier Drogba mis-hit struck the post.

United looked to push Chelsea all the way, dominating possession in the second half and nearly punished the champions-to-be with Falcao striking the crossbar from a difficult angle. They even looked like they had a penalty late on, but were mistaken as Ander Herrera was instead booked for diving, much to his apparent disbelief.

Chelsea held on to secure a famous 1-0 win, leaving them two wins short of reclaiming their title, which they ultimately did, much to Mourinho’s delight and United’s dismay.

Manchester United 3-2 Chelsea(2012/13):

Following on from the previous season’s 3-3 thriller, Manchester United were looking to improve their poor record at the Bridge, having gone 10 games without a win at the stadium. Newly-crowned European Champions Chelsea, on the other hand, were looking to challenge for the title, having seen the Manchester clubs compete between themselves in each of the previous two seasons.

The match started with United attacking in devastating fashion as Rooney’s cut back found Van Persie who struck the bar, only to have the ball find it’s way into the net off David Luiz. United doubled their lead soon after as Antonio Valencia’s pin point cross from the touchline was converted, once again by Van Persie to send the travelling fans into delirium.

The remaining half was far from bland as Chelsea found their feet and attacked in confident fashion, with De Gea acrobatically saving a shot from David Luiz and Evans deflecting Mikel’s cross onto the post. It was shortly before half time that Chelsea were finally rewarded as Wayne Rooney cynically brought down Eden Hazard on the edge of the 18-yard box. Juan Mata required no second invitation, curling home a beauty beyond David De Gea to send Chelsea only a goal behind at half time.

Chelsea’s ascendancy continued post half time with Ramires’s header making it 2-2 only 8 minutes into the second half.

It all turned anti-climatic for Chelsea with two red cards, however, with Ivanovic sent off first for denying Ashley Young a clear goal-scoring opportunity, before Fernando Torres received his second yellow of the game for an apparent dive following a challenge by Evans.

United looked to make their two man advantage count as they brought on another forward in Javier Hernandez. They got the winner finally when Robin Van Persie’s shot was turned onto the post by Cech, before right-back Rafael’s cross-cum-shot was turned in by Chicharito, albeit from an offside position.

Chelsea felt aggrieved for losing crucial players and the match turned ugly post full time as United celebrated raucously, with objects apparently thrown by the crowd and a steward requiring treatment.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s men marched on to ultimately secure the title in his what would turn out to be his final season in-charge of the club.

Chelsea 4-0 United(2016/17):

Both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte came into the clash wanting to lay down a marker for the season, having got off to tumultuous starts to their respective reigns at United and Chelsea. Mourinho perhaps needed a win even more than Conte, having tasted defeat a few match-days back, at home to Guardiola’s City side.

Chelsea got just the start they wanted as a mix up in defence allowed Pedro to give Chelsea the lead just 30 seconds in. United looked to get back into the game but could do little in terms of attack, although David Luiz appeared extremely lucky to get away with only a yellow following a boot to Fellaini’s knee. Ibrahimovic missed a header from close range following which Chelsea quickly grabbed a second as Gary Cahill capitalized from an Eden Hazard corner, with United looking increasingly poor.

Jose Mourinho threw in Chelsea old-boy Juan Mata at half time to try and turn the game around but it did little to sway things as Eden Hazard rolled in a third for Chelsea around the hour mark. Misery turned into shame for United as N’Golo Kante joined the act with a clever shimmy and shot to make it 4-0.

Jose Mourinho had clearly been embarrassed on his old stomping ground and cameras picked up footage of him giving an earful to Antonio Conte at full-time, apparently asking him to tone down his celebrations as they were disrespectful to him(only the start of a long-running feud between two bosses.)

Looking back, it was seemingly the first game where Chelsea showed their mettle as potential champions by thrashing a fellow contender, effectively giving the players the belief they needed to challenge – and end up winning the title in what was both, Conte’s first and penultimate season in charge of the Blues.

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on penalties,2007/08):

Of all the encounters between the two sides, perhaps the Champions League Final in Moscow is the one that fans remember best. Set up beautifully with United having secured the Premier League title and Chelsea seeking their first European Cup, the occasion did not disappoint.

United drew first blood as Cristiano Ronaldo, soon to be crowned the best in the world scored with a well-placed header from Wes Brown’s cross. Chelsea kept gnawing at United and got their reward when Frank Lampard, who had lost his mother Pat just weeks before the showpiece, scored to level things up and pointed to the heavens in celebration.

The second half went by with both sides grinding it out in the Luzhniki stadium to keep matters level and the game went into extra time.

It was finally then that the match burst into life, Chelsea coming closest of the two sides and striking the bar. There was drama too, as Didier Drogba was sent off 4 minutes from time for slapping Vidic.

The match went into shoot-outs and both sides scored their kicks until Ronaldo missed the third spot kick for United. Chelsea’s players and fans subsequently went into delirium and captain John Terry was given a chance to seal the game with the decisive spot kick, only to slip on the artificial rain-soaked Moscow turf and lead the game into sudden death. Edwin Van Der Sar made the telling save from Nicholas Anelka’s effort and the rest is history.

Ronaldo’s eyes welled up and Sir Alex Ferguson rejoiced as United sealed the European double in Moscow.