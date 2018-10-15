Mata: United must rise to the challenge

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says the Red Devils will need to be at the top of their game when they clash with Chelsea and Juventus in the coming weeks.

United have endured a difficult start to their 2018/19 season with pressure mounting on manager Jose Mourinho after some disappointing performances from his side.

Mourinho’s charges lost 3-1 at West Ham United before a goalless draw at home against Valencia, and then had to dig deep to come back from 2-0 down to beat a struggling Newcastle side at Old Trafford.

The upcoming fixtures will be even more challenging for United as they will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea, who sit in second position in the Premier League standings, before hosting Serie A champions Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 23.

It's going to be a busy one! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 15 October 2018

“It will, without doubt, be a special one for me: Chelsea v Manchester United at Stamford Bridge,” Mata wrote in his blog, according to the club’s official website.

“For us, it will be the first test from a tough run of fixtures, but we are hoping to play at a high level and return home with a win.

“We will finish off October by welcoming both Juventus and Everton to Old Trafford. It is a fixture list that is going to ask for our best football.”