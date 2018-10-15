Salah injury is ‘nothing major’

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has returned to Melwood after picking up an injury while on international duty but the initial reports are that it’s not serious.

The Reds forward left the field in the 88th minute of Egypt’s 4-1 thrashing of eSwatini, the country formerly known as Swaziland, on Friday and has returned to Liverpool for further assessment.

However, the 26-year-old should be back in action soon, according to Egypt’s assistant manager Hany Ramzy, who stated that the injury is simply a muscle strain.

“The primary diagnosis confirms it’s just a strain and no muscle rupture is apparent,” Ramzy told beIN SPORTS.

“But the player will need to undergo scans to determine the full extent of the injury and the time needed to heal.

“It’s nothing major, we’ll do the best we can to help him recover. We hope he’s fit as soon as possible.”