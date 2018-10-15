Hazard: I won’t force Chelsea to sell me

Eden Hazard has said he would only ever leave Chelsea on “good terms”, and would not force the club to sell him.

The Belgium international has two years left on his current contract, but recently spoke of his dream of joining Real Madrid.

The comments reignited speculation that he will join the Spanish giants soon, possibly in January, although Hazard appeared to dismiss these rumours in comments made on Friday.

Reports suggest that Chelsea will offer the 27-year old an improved contract to try and get him to stay in London.

While it is not known whether Hazard would sign a new deal, he has insisted that he would never cause trouble at the club.

“Chelsea were clear to me; I could not leave (in the summer). I accepted it,” Hazard told French TV show Telefoot. “Leaving or staying, I knew I was going to be happy. I do not regret at all.

“I will never clash with a club. If I leave Chelsea, I will leave on good terms.”

Hazard joined Chelsea from French club Lille in the summer of 2012. His current contract ends in June 2020.