Man City refute Messi bid claims

A Manchester City spokesperson says the club did not offer to triple Lionel Messi’s wages.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told reporters this weekend that the Barcelona star turned down an offer from the Premier League side.

According to Al Mubarak, an offer was tabled for Messi in 2016 but that he chose to remain in Spain.

As reported by FourFourTwo, the chairman said: “We asked (Pep) Guardiola to talk to [Messi].

“We offered to triple the salary he has at Barcelona, but he did not accept it.”

But City have come out to deny any such talks occurred, with a City spokesperson quoted as saying: “We deny the veracity of these quotes.”

Messi is in fine form again this season for the Catalan club with 11 goals in 11 games in all competitions so far.