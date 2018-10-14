Alexander-Arnold: Gomez one of the best

Trent Alexander-Arnold says teammate Joe Gomez is developing into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League playing alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The young defender has bounced back strongly from an injury setback having missed-out on the UEFA Champions League final as well as England’s campaign at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 21-year-old has built a solid partnership with the experienced van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s defence this season and played in 10 of their 11 matches so far.

“He (Gomez) is showing this season he is a top player,” Alexander-Arnold told his club website.

“At a young age, he’s one of the best in his position in the league. That takes some doing, so that’s credit to him especially with the setbacks he has had.

“He has an immense hunger and drive to keep succeeding, going forward and getting better. You see that every day in training with the way he applies himself.

“The relationship he has forged with Virgil has really helped him. He probably looks up to Virgil as a bit of a role model. It’s like he’s a mini Virgil at times!”