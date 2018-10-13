Five best forwards in the Premier League so far this season

Scoring for fun in the Premier League isn’t easy. The physicality and intensity of the league have seen many talented forwards fall short of the mark over the years. However, there are some, who grab the bull by the horns and establish their superiority. So, we at Fox Sports Asia take a look at the five best forwards, terrorising defences in the Premier League so far this season.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lit up the Premier League when he arrived from Dortmund during the 2018 January transfer window. He scored ten goals and provided four assists in just thirteen matches, as Arsenal finished sixth in what turned out to be Arsene Wenger’s last hurrah.

The Gabonese striker did not start the season in a similar manner but has since picked up the pace. He has scored four times in the last five matches, while also providing an assist. Under new coach Unai Emery, Aubameyang is once again tearing defences apart.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Did anyone expect Harry Kane to not be on the list?

The Englishman has been a revelation ever since his breakout season four years ago. Since then, Kane has scored a staggering one hundred and forty-one goals for Spurs, helping them reach new heights. The forward has been a stalwart in the England national team as well, captaining them through the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kane has been in great form so far this season as well. He has scored five goals for an under-powered Tottenham in the league and has even assisted once. It is indeed his form, that has kept Mauricio Pochettino’s ship from sinking early on in the season.

#3 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Alexandre Lacazette is a man rejuvenated under Unai Emery, much like the rest of the club. The Spanish coach has had an immediate impact on the London club and has turned them into an impressive attacking unit.

Both Lacazaette and Aubameyang have formed a formidable strike force for the Gunners, having been heavily involved in the goals. The Frenchman has had a better early-season outing than his Gabonese strike partner, edging him on goal involvements.

Lacazette has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Premier League so far this season. What’s even more astonishing is the fact that he has played the least minutes out of anyone on the list. If he continues this form for the remainder of the season, the Premier League has a reason to worry.

#2 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Words cannot describe Sergio Aguero’s contribution to the city of Manchester and the Premier League as a whole. Picked up by the ‘noisier’ Manchester club in 2011, Aguero has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the history of the league. Moreover, he has also helped City to three Premier League titles.

Yet again, the Argentine forward has shone in front of the goal, scoring five goals while providing two assists. Although the 30-year-old has seen minutes cut from his game, he has still proven to be Pep Guardiola’s preferred choice to lead the line this season.

#1 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

A lot has been said about Eden Hazard in the past. While applauded by many, there have been some to point out inconsistencies in his game. However, with the kind of form the Belgian is in at the moment, few can disagree that he is indeed one of the best in Europe.

Both Hazard and Chelsea have received a major boost by the appointment of Italian coach Maurizio Sarri. His free-flowing and attacking style of play has allowed Hazard to truly showcase his talent. The Belgium national team captain has done just that, scoring seven times in eight games in the league. Moreover, he has also provided three assists in just five hundred and seventy-seven minutes this season; averaging a goal involvement almost every fifty-eight minutes.

Not too bad for a player labelled ‘inconsistent’ by many.