Hazard eager to work with Mourinho again in future

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says he has an ambition to one day work with Jose Mourinho again, despite their relationship ending acrimoniously at Chelsea in 2015.

Hazard and Mourinho spent two years together at Stamford Bridge, winning the League Cup and the Premier League title together in their first season.

However, in the second season, the Blues imploded as the Belgium star also experienced the worst scoring form of his career in the English top flight. The Portuguese was eventually sacked and left the Bridge under a cloud.

Nonetheless, despite the breakdown at the end, the 27-year-old says playing for the current Manchester United boss is something he hopes to do again one day.

Speaking to Belgian publication HLN, he said: “The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore. We didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end.

“If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho. If the results are poor, he starts criticising his players – you know that, but afterwards, I’ve been able to accept that, it’s part of his character.

“If you win, Mourinho is the best coach you can imagine. Then he is a friend of yours – you can do whatever you want. Want one day off? He gives you two. If everything goes well, Mourinho will experience football like me: with ease.

“Even his own image of an extremely defensive coach was not too bad. He is far from adventurous like [Pep] Guardiola, but the year in which we became champions, we scored a lot of goals and played good games.

“I do not regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore [is one]. We had a team to get a lot of prizes, but we just ended up in a negative spiral.”