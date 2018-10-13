Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s progress over three years

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with the progress his side has made since his appointment in 2015 and believes more improvement can be made.

The Reds are yet to win a trophy under Klopp although they have been losing finalists in the Europa League (against Sevilla in 2016) in as well as the UEFA Champions League (against Real Madrid last season).

In addition, the German was also perhaps unfortunate to lose the 2016 League Cup final to Manchester City on penalties.

'We still have time to do something special and we know that to underline the development and progress, we have to do it."

Nonetheless, the Merseyside-based outfit appears to be in the running for the EPL title in 2018/19 and the German takes the view the success is as a result of experience gained over the last three years.

He told JOE: “For getting more confident, you need results on the way there and we had them. We have brought in new players, but they alone cannot change everything. We all need to remember this.

“I know what people think about Virgil van Dijk – he is a fantastic boy and a world-class player, but he did not sort our defensive problems on his own. Football does not work like that.

“Just like how Alisson cannot keep 500 clean sheets in a row by himself. The game does not make that possible.

“We have developed, kept the majority of the team together and made a few, strong adjustments.

“Our process has been step-by-step. You cannot give everyone a book, where you write all your requirements down and players read it and immediately understand it.

“You have to feel it you, have to do it plenty of time over and over on the training ground and you have to get used to it.

“At the moment, we have a really good football team.”