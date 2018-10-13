Sarri: Chelsea still work in progress

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reckons his side is still a work in progress despite an impressive start to life in charge of the Blues in the Premier League.

The Italian has hit the ground running in England and has registered six victories and drawn two from their opening eight matches.

The Blues are in second position and tied on 20 points along with leaders Manchester City and third-placed Liverpool, but Sarri feels Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have better chances in the race for the league title this season.

“I’d say this Chelsea side is only at 60-70 per cent capacity right now, but how much we are missing and how much we need is not the same thing. It’s double that,” Sarri told Corriere dello Sport.

“The whole Sarriball thing amuses me. I don’t go on social media, but I did see the fans post these videos with the most passes. If I have to be honest, the Chelsea fans aren’t even sure what Sarriball means. They invented this term, pronounce it all in one word and carry on. It’s very funny.

“It’s a dream to be here. I walked into Stamford Bridge and hear this shout: ‘Mauriziooooooo!’ Then the chants, it makes you want to pinch yourself. They usually do that for those who have won, but what have I won? I couldn’t believe it.”