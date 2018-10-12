Nuno clinches Manager of the Month award

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised everyone involved at the club after being named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month.

Nuno led his team through September without losing a game as they beat West Ham United, Burnley, and Southampton without conceding, while holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Despite winning promotion to the top flight last season, Wolves have settled in quickly in the Premier League and now find themselves in seventh position in the standings having lost only once all season.

“It reflects the hard work of everybody in the club,” Nuno told the press after being presented with the award.

“It represents the effort of everybody working here, everybody at Molineux, our fans, the players, everybody.

“There’s no individual prizes in football, everything comes from the team.”