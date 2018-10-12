Report: Eric Bailly considering United future

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly will reportedly consider leaving the club at the end of the season should his prospects not improve at the Red Devils.

The defender started just 15 matches in all competitions in 2017/18 and has been restricted to just three Premier League starts in the current campaign.

As such, he has been linked with a move to either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur as he searches for more regular first team football.

However, ESPN FC sources say the Ivory Coast player is determined to try and prove his worth in 2018/19, though if his situation does not improve, he may try to seek a move elsewhere.

According to the same sources, United are said to be reluctant to sell the Bingerville-born star and would not want to let him join a Premier League rival.

Manager Jose Mourinho made it clear he wanted to sign a new centre-back ahead of the current campaign but missed out on Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.

He is also tracking Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Alessio Romagnoli at AC Milan with a view to potentially signing either of the defenders in the January transfer window.

Currently, United have a well-stocked central defensive department with the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Bailly in the ranks.

In addition, midfielders Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay have also been used in the role at times in 2018/19.