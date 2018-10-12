Klopp: Liverpool will win a title at some point

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes he can lead the Reds to silverware but says he won’t make any promises about when they will end their drought.

The Merseyside outfit last lifted a trophy in 2012 when they won the EFL Cup, and have not won the English top flight since 1990 when Kenny Dalglish’s side reigned supreme.

Klopp’s charges came close to winning the UEFA Champions League last season, when they lost to Real Madrid in the final, and are considered one of the favourites to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League this term.

89th minute. Outside the box. WHAT. A. STRIKE! 💥🔝🗑@DanielSturridge’s Stamford Bridge stunner has won the @premierleague Goal of the Month for September. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xrAl9DKJ4B — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 12 October 2018

Klopp admits he wouldn’t count his stay at Liverpool as a success unless he wins something, but says he won’t make any promises.

“I have said it a few times: I have no idea when we will win something, but I’m sure this club will win something,” he said in an interview with Premier League Productions.

“I don’t know when so let’s have the best times of our lives until then.

“Let’s enjoy the world, let’s enjoy the football, let’s enjoy the journey and it’s what we did so far – it was a good time.

“Nobody wants to look back in 10 or 20 years and say ‘So the best time we had without winning anything was when Klopp was here. It was so funny and all that stuff’.

“That’s not really something you want to achieve, we still have time to do something special and we know that to underline the development and progress, we have to do it.”