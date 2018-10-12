Ramsey thought he’d agreed new contract with Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey revealed he thought he had agreed a new contract with the Gunners, before the club withdrew an offer of fresh terms.

Ramsey’s contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in June and it seems likely he is set for an exit from the Londoners, despite starting six of the side’s eight Premier League matches under Unai Emery in 2018/19.

The 27-year-old explained to reporters he was keen to extend his stay though it was the club’s decision not to offer him a new deal.

He said: “Everything has been going great with the club, we thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case.

“So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.

“Am I disappointed? That’s a decision that they have made and things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That’s all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.”

When asked whether he may leave Arsenal in January, the Wales star said he was committed till the end of 2018/19.

He concluded: “Would I stay for the rest of the season? Of course, yeah. I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.”

Ramsey signed for the Gunners from Cardiff City in 2008 and has won three FA Cups. In the 2014 and 2017 finals he scored the winning goals against Hull City and Chelsea respectively.