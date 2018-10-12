Walcott: I’m eyeing a top-four finish

Everton winger Theo Walcott says he is targeting a top-four finish but admits placing in the top six is probably more realistic for the Blues.

Manager Marco Silvas’ charges have made an inconsistent yet promising start to their Premier League campaign. The Merseyside outfit won only one of their opening six league games, losing two, but responded by beating Fulham and Leicester City in their most recent outings.

Great win and performance from the lads. Big thanks to the fans as always, the atmosphere was 💯#efc pic.twitter.com/yfp8d9LWuB — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) 29 September 2018

The Toffees are 11th in the standings after eight games and will face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in their next league tie on October 21. They are six points behind the top four.

“Me personally I’m hoping for a top-four finish, I really am. I’ve set my goals really high,” Walcott told evertontv.

“I’m a positive guy so I genuinely think we’re going in the right direction.

“You need to be realistic as well and think maybe that’s a bit too far-fetched, but I think sixth is reachable.

“We just have to start turning those draws into wins, it’s as simple as that.

“We’re not far off, I really don’t think we are. I think you can judge us fairly when everyone is back fit.”