Spurs target December return for Vertonghen

Tottenham have announced that Jan Vertonghen is expected to be out of action until December with the hamstring injury he sustained against Huddersfield.

The Belgium international was replaced at half-time during the 2-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium on September 29 and has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since.

Vertonghen was sorely missed for their UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona, who ran out 4-2 victors at Wembley, where Lionel Messi ran the show.

The 31-year-old defender also sat out the 1-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday and will play no part in his country’s fixtures against Switzerland and the Netherlands in the coming days.

Red Devils head coach Roberto Martinez came in for criticism from Pochettino for suggesting that Vertonghen could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

However, new scans on Monday confirmed that Martinez’s prediction had been fairly accurate, with the former Ajax centre-back set to be ruled out for around seven weeks.

“Jan Vertonghen sustained a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Town on 29 September, which has been monitored closely over the past 12 days,” a statement from the north London club read.

“Further investigation has shown a good initial response to rehabilitation. The Belgium international defender will now continue his recovery with a view to returning to full training by December.”