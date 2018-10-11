Shaqiri: I’m ‘very close’ to the first eleven

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri says he has a good relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp and feels he is close to breaking into his starting lineup.

The Switzerland international, who is currently on duty for Nations League fixtures, has slowly been eased into Klopp’s team. He has made four Premier League appearances off the bench and produced his first assist in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month.

With the Reds’ front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane well established as the first-choice picks, Shaqiri has his work cut out for him as he aims to earn more playing opportunities. However, he believes he is making progress.

“I have a very good relationship with Klopp,” Shaqiri told Blick.

“It is a lot of fun to work [with him]. We did not talk much about the League of Nations. I am happy. I think I’m relatively close to the first eleven. Very close.”

The 27-year-old made 36 Premier League appearances for Stoke City last season, scoring eight goals and making seven assists before signing for Liverpool in the off-season.