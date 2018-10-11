Robbie Fowler: I’m not sure Salah can repeat last season

Iconic former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has admitted that Mohamed Salah might not be able to repeat his spectacular 2017/18 season.

Salah netted 44 goals in all competitions last season and claimed both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards.

However, this season, he has so far struggled to repeat that form, scoring just three times in 11 appearances.

“I’m not saying he’s having a bad year so far. He’s still a good player, he’s still an excellent player but to replicate what he did last year will be unbelievable,” Fowler told Sky Sports News.

“I think he’ll still score goals, I think he’ll still score a lot of goals.

“What I like about Mo Salah is that his work ethic is brilliant, he doesn’t shy away from anything. What I would be more worried about is if he wasn’t getting chances.

“He will bang the goals in. I’m not sure he’ll hit the heights he did last year but he is still a magnificent player. He will still be a danger throughout the Premier League [season].”

Liverpool have got the season off to a flying start despite Salah’s goalscoring struggles and currently sit joint top of the league on points, trailing Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference.