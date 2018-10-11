Why Anthony Martial’s goal cost Manchester United millions

Did you know that Anthony Martial’s equaliser during Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle this past weekend cost the club 10 million euros?

Allow us to explain.

Martial’s 76th-minute goal at Old Trafford was his 25th since joining Manchester United from Monaco in 2015.

And it just so happens that the goal triggered a clause in United’s agreement with Monaco that stated they would have to pay an additional 10 million euros for the striker if he bagged 25 league goals in his first four seasons.

According to The Telegraph:

United paid Monaco an initial £36 million when they signed Martial in September 2015 but the cost of the transfer has now risen to what is expected to be a final fee of £44.73 million. Under the terms of the original deal, Monaco were due two further payments of £8.73 million each if Martial played 25 games for France and was nominated for the Ballon d’Or before the end of the current 2018/19 season.

So far, Martial has not met the terms of the additional clauses.

Despite the heavy cost of the goal, we don’t think United will be complaining. Their 3-2 victory over Newcastle may just have salvaged their season, and they’ll certainly be hoping for a lot more goals from Martial before the season is done.