Eden Hazard names his four best Premier League players

You probably have your own Premier League honour role, but who does Chelsea ace Eden Hazard think the four best players in the Premier League are?

Many would of course include Hazard in their own Premier League top four, but the Belgian is too modest to do so himself.

So who makes Hazard’s Hall of Fame?

MOHAMED SALAH

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

SERGIO AGUERO

N’GOLO KANTE

“What for you is the best player?” he told SPORTbible.

“Maybe for you, it’s people who score more goals, another one is not thinking about that. At the moment I’m good – if I’m the best, fine, If I’m not I don’t care.

“In the Premier League, we have a lot of top players. [Sergio] Aguero is one of the best, [Kevin] De Bruyne is injured but he’s one of the best.

“Mo Salah was the best last year, N’Golo [Kante] in the team is one of the best so we have a lot of good players.”

Hazard has made a sterling start to the new season, scoring eight goals in eight games for club and country, helping Chelsea achieve an unbeaten start to their Premier League and Europa League campaigns.