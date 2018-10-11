Pogba: I lost concentration after World Cup

Manchester United star Paul Pogba admits he lost some focus after winning the 2018 World Cup with France, causing him to make a slow start to the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder played a big part in Les Bleus’ campaign in Russia, scoring a goal in the final as Didier Deschamps’ side beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the coveted trophy.

However, his success with the national team did not translate into a strong start to the season at United, who lost two of their opening three Premier League games before dropping points at home to Wolves and losing at West Ham.

Jose Mourinho’s troops now sit in eighth position, seven points off the pace at the top of the table, and Pogba admits he wasn’t at his best when the league got underway.

“It’s hard to concentrate, to start again, to hit hard, because we touched the stars,” he told AFP. “For us, it was the best trophy you can win as a footballer.

“But we like challenges too, we have goals. For example, I’ve never won the Premier League, that’s an objective. I’d like to do that.”