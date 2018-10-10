Morata: Hazard has good relationship with Chelsea

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has claimed that despite his desire to join Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has a good relationship with his current club.

Hazard has been in fine form for the Blues this season, but once again opened up transfer speculation by admitting that he has dreamt about a move to Real Madrid since he was a child.

Morata, who previously played for Los Blancos himself, has admitted that it would be unreasonable to deny Hazard’s intention to leave for the Bernabeu, but insisted that all is well between the Belgian and Chelsea.

“If he has said it so clearly then it is because it is the case,” Morata was quoted as saying by Marca on Hazard’s Real Madrid comments.

“We have said that it is not a case of him wanting to leave Chelsea but more that Madrid make a move for him. He wouldn’t be a problem.

“What the situation is, is that he has a good relationship with the club, he is very happy and it is not like other cases where someone wants to leave the club whatever.”

In all competitions, Hazard has scored eight goals for Chelsea in six starts and four substitute appearances this season.