Fabinho: Klopp has a different style that I’m used to

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho feels he is adapting well to manager Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and is looking forward to featuring more regularly in the first team.

The Brazil international signed from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco in the off-season but has been slowly eased into Liverpool’s team, making only three appearances so far – two in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.

However, the 24-year-old is happy with life at his new club and is settling in well with the help of his Brazilian compatriots.

“My process to adapt to English football has been very good. Since pre-season I believe I have understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays,” said Fabinho.

“My relationship with my teammates has also been very good, like Roberto Firmino, who has been helping me, and also Alisson.

“I’m playing a little bit more and that’s important to me because it’s important to adapt on the pitch by playing matches.

“It’s a new experience for me because Klopp has a different style of work from the way I’m used to – but this is something I will learn.

“I have learned a few things from him but it is just the start. He is a coach who demands a lot from his players, not only in matches but also on a daily basis in training.”