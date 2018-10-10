Matic: We are trying to turn United around

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has assured everyone connected with the club that Jose Mourinho and the entire squad are doing their best to improve.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season, which has put Mourinho under immense pressure as rumours circulate of his potential exit.

After a respectable start to their Premier League campaign, United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolves before a shock 3-1 defeat at West Ham. Prior to the Irons clash, they were also eliminated from the EFL Cup by Derby, who won a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

An uninspiring goalless draw at home against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League heaped further pressure on Mourinho and his players. They responded with a 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle at home, but it appears to have only papered over the cracks.

However, Matic is adamant everyone is doing their utmost to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“The manager is trying to turn this [around], he is trying to make the team stronger and ready for the next challenge,” the Serbia international said.

“I can say that in the club everyone is giving his best to do better for the team.

“It’s very hard but this is football, this is life. For sure, everyone wants to do better. We know that we didn’t play well the last couple of games. Everyone is trying to resolve this situation.”