Christensen: I’m in a bad situation at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen admits he is having a hard time at Stamford Bridge as he fights to break into Maurizio Sarri’s first-team plans.

The Denmark international was a regular starter for the Blues last season under previous head coach Antonio Conte, but has struggled for playing time this term – making only two Premier League appearances.

Christensen says it’s great for the club that they’ve started the campaign so well, winning six and drawing two of their opening eight league games, but feels personally disappointed with his lack of opportunities.

“Right now, it’s not a good season for me, but I have to find some way to get back on,” the 22-year-old told Danish publication BT. “How? I do not know, but it’s up to me to figure that out.

“But right now it looks hard. We have good results and we play super football, which only makes it harder. It’s hard for me personally, but for the team it looks great.

“I cannot show so much patience again. I’m 22 years old and I really want to play. In the last three seasons I’ve played a big role for the teams I have been with, so it’s clear that I cannot see myself staying if my current situation continues in the future.

“It’s too early to talk about change for now, and when that might happen, but it’s clear that this is not a good situation for me.”