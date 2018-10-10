Riyad Mahrez will not soon forget his penalty at Anfield Riyad Mahrez will be remembered well for his contribution to Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Liverpool last Sunday. The Algeria star missed the chance to win the game for the champions in the closing minutes when he sent a penalty kick somewhere near the top of the Anfield stands. It later came to light just how rotten Mahrez's record is from the spot in the top flight – but how does it compare to the very worst? Using Opta data, we present a top 10 of players with the poorest record from 12 yards, based on those to have taken at least 10 in their careers. There are a few surprises...

Teddy Sheringham won three Premier League titles with Manchester United Penalties taken: 31 Penalties scored: 21 Conversion rate: 67.7 per cent A treble-winner with Manchester United during a fine Premier League career, Sheringham missed 10 of his 31 penalties in the top flight. He famously scored the equaliser in United's 1999 Champions League final triumph, before assisting the winner - presumably because he wanted to avoid a possible shoot-out.

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's record goalscorer, did not always enjoy being 12 yards from goal Penalties taken: 34 Penalties scored: 23 Conversion rate: 67.6 per cent He might be United and England's record goalscorer, but Rooney was not always so accurate when the ball was on the spot. Now at DC United, Rooney missed 11 of his 34 penalties in England's top flight before heading stateside.

Glenn Murray has been a Brighton hero in the Premier League, but mostly from open play Penalties taken: 12 Penalties scored: 8 Conversion rate: 66.7 per cent Murray, who turned 35 last month, has won widespread praise for helping to keep Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Penalties are not his friend, though. Okay, four misses is not dreadful in isolation, but he has only ever taken 12.

Christian Benteke has been criticised for his penalties in the past, not least due to his slightly odd run-up Penalties taken: 15 Penalties scored: 10 Conversion rate: 66.7 per cent Benteke has missed five of the 15 penalties he has ever taken in the Premier League, the most notorious of which came last season. The striker apologised to his Crystal Palace team-mates after a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, in which he wrestled the ball from regular taker Luka Milivojevic only to miss his injury-time effort.

He may have won a Ballon d'Or, but penalties were never Michael Owen's forte Penalties taken: 21 Penalties scored: 14 Conversion rate: 66.7 per cent Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001, the Premier League Golden Boot twice and the title itself with Manchester United in 2011. However, he managed to miss a third of all penalties he attempted in the league before retiring five years ago.

Kevin Phillips, European Golden Shoe winner in 2000, was not always accurate from the spot. Penalties taken: 18 Penalties scored: 11 Conversion rate: 61.1 per cent A scoring sensation for Sunderland who won the European Golden Shoe 18 years ago, Phillips was not so sharp from the penalty spot. He missed seven of his 18 attempts, giving him a conversion rate of less than two thirds.

Steed Malbranque was a Premier League stalwart, but never quite got the hang of penalties. Penalties taken: 10 Penalties scored: 6 Conversion rate: 60 per cent Malbranque featured for Fulham, Tottenham and Sunderland in England's top flight and was still playing in France at the age of 38 until the end of last season. He only took an average of one penalty a year in his time in the Premier League, but he missed four of them.

Dwight Yorke was a Manchester United great, but a spot-kick struggler Penalties taken: 10 Penalties scored: 6 Conversion rate: 60 per cent Yorke formed a devastating partnership with Andy Cole at Manchester United, but he did not get on quite so well with the penalty spot. Like Malbranque, he only scored six of the 10 spot-kicks he attempted in his Premier League career.

Riyad Mahrez does not seem to enjoy penalties, although his is not the worst Premier League record Penalties taken: 12 Penalties scored: 7 Conversion rate: 58.3 per cent Mahrez's rotten record has come under greater scrutiny since his miserable effort at Anfield last week. He is not the worst offender in our list, although he does hold the unfortunate honour of having had a penalty disallowed in May last year for accidentally kicking the ball twice. Oops.