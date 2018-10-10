Jota: Wolves are doing ‘a great thing’

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota is impressed by what the team has achieved so far in their first season back in the Premier League.

Wolves beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six games, which includes four wins. They now find themselves in seventh position, only three points off the top four.

The Portuguese U21 star, last season’s top scorer for Wolves, is delighted with the success Wolves have experienced under manager Nuno Espirito Santo and is determined to keep the good times rolling at Molineux.

“First of all it was a team performance, it’s a hard place to come, it was raining and hard conditions,” the 21-year-old told the press after the win over Palace.

“We’re a team and in the end we won. We know what the manager wants – our tasks on the field.

“We try to always do our best but even when things aren’t going as planned we need to keep fighting as a team.

“We’re doing a great thing here. Each player is playing his role and even if he’s not in the starting XI, when he comes on he turns the game well for us.

“We have many players that were here last year, we have an identity and the ones that came this year are adapting.”