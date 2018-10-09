Deschamps: Pogba’s Mourinho feud overhyped

France head coach Didier Deschamps claims that Paul Pogba’s rift with Jose Mourinho has been widely exaggerated and hailed the midfielder’s form.

Pogba was barred from wearing the Manchester United captain’s armband after criticising manager Mourinho via the media. However, he impressed during the Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Newcastle.

“I think that it is exaggerated. Maybe you didn’t watch the last game because I saw a great Paul Pogba,” said Deschamps ahead of France’s friendly against Iceland, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I think that Jose Mourinho saw the same thing as me. Some things happened, and I think that like often, we make a big deal of maybe not so much.

“It’s true that there are some facts, and some may have jumped to certain conclusions.

“When I see how Paul behaves towards his current club situation some may say that he’s done everything he could mentally and when it comes to his individual performances to help the club.”

Deschamps hasn’t shied away from alienating big-name players who he felt were harmful to the team environment within the squad, most notably leaving Samir Nasri out of his 2014 World Cup party. However, he has continued to endorse Pogba’s attitude.

The 25-year-old impressed during Les Bleus’ recent World Cup triumph and Deschamps will be hoping that he can continue to play to the best of his abilities for the world champions.