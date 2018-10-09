Gabriel Jesus: I wanted to take the penalty

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus admits he was not happy that Riyad Mahrez took the late penalty in the goalless draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Jesus was eager to step up and take the spot-kick in the 86th minute, after Leroy Sane had won the penalty, but manager Pep Guardiola wanted Mahrez to take it and he blasted it over the bar.

After the game, the City manager apologised to Jesus, who revealed that he felt confident about taking the penalty and was disappointed not to be given the chance.

“Obviously I’m not that happy,” the Brazilian told reporters. “As Riyad, I’ve been practicing [penalties].

“I would like to have taken it. I was confident, so I was not happy that they did not allow me. However, it was important that we didn’t lose. Pep spoke with me.

“This is part of football, sometimes these things happen. I will support Riyad if the manager chooses him again.”