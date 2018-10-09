Mourinho comments to be probed by FA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is under investigation for comments he made to a TV camera after United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The comments, made after Saturday’s dramatic comeback win over Rafa Benitez’s side, are the subject of a probe by the Football Association.

Mourinho was speaking in Portuguese, but what he said has reportedly been interpreted as being offensive.

Footage of the incident will be checked and an official translation will be made before action, if there is any, is taken.

If Mourinho is found to have used ‘offensive, insulting or abusive language’ then he could be hit with a touchline ban.

The Portuguese has been under huge pressure recently following a run of poor results and performances, with several reports suggesting he might have been sacked had United not won at the weekend.

Following the crucial win, which saw United come back from two goals down, Mourinho told reporters that he was victim of a “manhunt”, but that he had the ability to cope with the pressure.