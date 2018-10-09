Hazard still dreams of Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard admits he still fantasises about donning the white kit of Real Madrid but says he would be happy whether he stays or goes.

After a difficult season under Antonio Conte, the Belgium international has now hit his stride under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League outings.

Despite enjoying his football at Stamford Bridge again, Hazard says he still entertains the idea of leaving west London to move to Madrid and sign for Los Blancos.

“Real Madrid is the best club in the world,” he told the press after helping Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0 on Sunday. “I don’t want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.

“We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time, but we will talk about my future soon.

“In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.

“It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen. It is like I have said a lot of times: if I leave I will be happy, I know if I stay I will be happy.”