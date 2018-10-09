Tributes pour in following John Terry retirement

After former Chelsea captain John Terry announced his retirement from professional football, many of the game’s greats took to social media to show their respect.

Terry posted on Instagram on Sunday night, revealing that his playing career had come to an end and thanking Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa — the three clubs for whom he turned out.

“What a career LEGEND, thank you for everything,” Chelsea winger Willian, a former team-mate of Terry’s, commented on the post.

“Congratulations on your wonderful career JT. It was a big pleasure to play with you for 9 years and be able to enjoy great moments together. Top man, Captain and leader. Enjoy well (sic) your retirement and looking forward to see you (sic) in your next chapter. LEGEND,” wrote Paulo Ferreira, who played with Terry in the famous Chelsea defence which conceded just 15 league goals in 2004/05.

The likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Ashley Cole shared their appreciation for Terry on Instagram too, but the tributes from past rivals were every bit as complimentary.

“Congratulations on great career JT it was a pleasure to play alongside you in an England shirt and thank you for all the amazing battles over the years at club level. Good luck with your future plans,” wrote Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who captained England after Terry was stripped of the armband for using racist language in an altercation with Anton Ferdinand.

“Merci (thank you) and respect,” former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra said.

During his playing career, Terry won five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, five FA Cups and three League Cups, as well as 78 England caps.

He was involved in his fair share of off-field controversies, but that does not appear to have destroyed his reputation within the game for his achievements on it.