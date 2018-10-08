Klopp brands UEFA Nations League as “most senseless” in world football

Speaking to the media after his team drew with Manchester City in a match that ended goalless at Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, after his routine statements regarding his squad’s points haul, suddenly took a swipe at the UEFA Nations League.

The German manager did not mince his words after coming to the fact that many of his players were about to head to their respective national team duties for the continental tournament as he branded the newest UEFA showdown as “the most senseless competition in the world of football”.

Klopp is no fan of the UEFA Nations League. Just described it as “the most senseless competition in the world of football” pic.twitter.com/g3n7NWrqXJ — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) October 7, 2018

Given that the level of competitiveness introduced, from at least an international football perspective, is something that players and FA’s would take into serious consideration. Hence, the Nations League might pose as a risk for clubs as the gaffer followed up with an implied statement of concern added with a dash of sarcasm.

“We hope they (my players), will come back (after their Nations League duties) healthy and play these easy competitions like Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup… so tough times for the boys.”

Right from the onset, the UEFA Nations League is something that caught the fancy of many fans and people in the sport the world over given the welcome jolt that it would give back to international football. Indeed, it became a hit with its very competitive tiered system, promotion and relegation, and the Euro qualification slots at stake.

But now that the club seasons are already up and running in full steam, comes the struggle for clubs as they offer once again their prized talents to their respective FA’s with the risk of fatigue and worse, injury.

Klopp’s sentiments were completely understandable from a club viewpoint, but with how the current club and country setup stand, one thing is for sure – the struggle is real. And the senselessness in all of it from a practical standpoint is very much merited.

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League happens this weekend.