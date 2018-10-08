Guardiola, Klopp happy with a point

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were happy, but for different reasons after the Premier League powerhouses played out a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Guardiola said he was content with a point, despite Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty given that would have given City a first league win at Anfield in 15 years.

The £60m signing from Leicester City blasted the 85th-minute spot-kick way over the bar after sub Leroy Sane had been fouled by Virgil van Dijk.

And despite City being denied what they felt were two other decent penalty shouts for a foul by Dejan Lovren on Sergio Aguero and a Van Dijk handball, the Spaniard said he was satisfied.

“We’ve had 40 or 50 years of not winning here and often we’ve lost. It’s a good result – I’m so satisfied with what we have done,” said Guardiola.

“As a team you know Liverpool will punish our mistakes, and at the back we controlled it very well. So, it would be better to win at Anfield, but we don’t lose, last season we lost here, this season we draw, maybe next season we win, we will see.”

Klopp, meanwhile, was relieved with the penalty miss as it helped Liverpool extend their unbeaten start to eight games, leaving them level with City and Chelsea at the top of the table on 20 points.

“It is a very intense, an unbelievable challenge to face Manchester City always – I’ve said that before – and as the last game of an intense period, it makes the challenge even bigger, so I am really happy with what the boys did.

“We’ve played City now that often and they’re just outstanding. We were a bit lucky with the penalty of course, that was clear.”