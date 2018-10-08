Liverpool played out a goalless draw at Anfield against reigning champions Manchester City after tasting victory twice in the same fixture last season. The drab performance in recent games from the Liverpool midfield highlights some pressing concerns which could prove to be a decisive factor in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool are currently on a run of four games in all competitions without a win and the Reds lost two of those four games to a late goal. The Merseyside club created a furore with their attacking play last season but during this winless run, they only found the back of the net twice with Daniel Sturridge scoring both goals.

Understandably, the emphasis has been on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but the real problem lies elsewhere. It lies in a midfield which has two new players yet to settle down and three other players of similar strengths and weaknesses.

A midfield that lacks ball carriers and goals

Liverpool beat City twice at Anfield last season and arguably the best player in both matches was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He scored a sensational goal from outside the box in both games but it wasn’t just those goals that made him so effective. His drive, pace and the confidence with which he ran with the ball were all amiss when the Reds played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Liverpool scored 135 goals in all competitions last season of which 91 were scored by the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were Liverpool’s central midfielders last season and they scored a combined 15 goals of which Can and Chamberlain together scored 11. One of them is no longer at the club and the other is out injured for the season. Which means, Liverpool’s current preferred midfield trio of Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldum scored a total of four goals last season. In addition, the last non-penalty goal scored by Milner in any competition was way back in March 2016 against his former club City.

For a side aiming to win the Premier League, goals from midfield is a necessity. Look at City’s squad from last season. Their midfield of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan scored a combined total of 33 goals of which 26 were in the league.

Amazingly, Fernadinho who is a defensive midfielder scored five goals in the Premier League which is three more than the number of combined league goals scored Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldum. Even Ilkay Gundogan who played second fiddle to De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho scored four Premier League goals. This paints a scary picture for the Liverpool fans.

Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldum are all fantastic midfielders, don’t get me wrong. They work hard in an out of possession, they cover a lot of ground in every match they play, they press relentlessly, they close down spaces and cover their fullbacks very well. Their strengths are similar and so are their weaknesses.

The midfielders need to create space for the team’s forwards and there are several ways to do this. They can play a defence-splitting pass for the attackers to run in behind, they can make well-timed forward runs to create a 1v1 situation for the forwards or they can simply dribble with the ball on their own and pull defenders out of position. This is where Liverpool’s midfield fall behind.

Last season, Milner, Henderson and Wijnaldum averaged 0.6, 0.3 and 1.6 successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League. To put things into perspective, Chamberlain averaged 2.4 successful dribbles per 90 minutes!

It’s much more complicated than just saying Liverpool are missing Chamberlain, but his incisive passing and driving runs from midfield- which were integral to beating City 3x last season- are really lacking at the moment. Has a knock on impact on the front three, too. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 7, 2018

Chamberlain also bettered his Liverpool teammates in terms of key passes played per 90 minutes. He averaged 2.1 key passes per 90 minutes and in comparison, Milner, Henderson and Wijladum averaged 1.7, 1 and 0.8 respectively.

It is clear that the injury to Chamberlain has starved the Liverpool midfield of goals, assists and the ability to drive forward with the ball. However, there is an alternative option within the Liverpool ranks in Adam Lallana.

Lallana played in a three-man midfield in 2016-17 and thrived in that formation. He scored eight goals in 31 league games and also assisted a further seven that season. In addition, he averaged 1.3 successful dribbles and also played 1.6 key passes per 90 minutes. However, the former Southampton man’s constant injury problems are stopping him from breaking into the first XI.

Then there is also a certain Naby Keita who was expected to add spark to the Liverpool midfield. However, it looks like he needs more time to adapt to the pace and demands of the Premier League. Once Keita, settles down, then Liverpool’s midfield woes could be a thing of the past but it won’t do Klopp any harm in looking for a new midfielder come January.

A Coutinho-shaped hole

Philippe Coutinho predominantly played as a left-winger under Jurgen Klopp but losing him has adversely affected Liverpool’s midfield.

Coutinho was a magician with the ball at his feet and when the Reds were in possession against teams that sat back and starved them off space, the little Brazilian often proved to be a game changer. He would drop deep into midfield, demand the ball and often embark on one of his trademark runs which dragged opposition players out of position and created space for his teammates. Then there is also a matter of the outrageous goals he scored from outside the box which none of Liverpool’s current players is able to replicate.

It was evident that Liverpool needed to find an alternative for Coutinho and during the recent summer transfer window, the Reds attempted to do so by signing Olympique Lyon’s Nabil Fekir. The move broke down at the very last moment for reasons that are only known to the parties involved but the rumoured injury concerns cannot be ruled out.

That being said, the reasons why Klopp wanted to sign Fekir and what a miss he will be for Liverpool were evident when Olympique Lyon beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

Fekir setup Lyon’s first of the night with a cross from the left wing. For the second goal, he nicked the ball off Fernandinho high up the pitch before firing one past Ederson in goal from outside the box.

This goal from Nabil fekir vs city looks very much like a klopp / Liverpool goal starting with the pressing. pic.twitter.com/GQb57eJZOe — zaid khan (@zkhan427) September 20, 2018

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will go back for Fekir in January but the Reds have been linked with Aaron Ramsey in recent weeks and a move for the Welshman cannot be ruled out just yet. Ramsey is out of contract in the summer and he should be available for a nominal fee in January. The 27-year-old is known for chipping in with goals from midfield and has scored 59 in 338 games for the Gunners. Last season, he scored 11 in 32 games.

Even if Liverpool will spend on a midfielder in January, the Reds still have to ensure that they remain in the title race and for that, Klopp has to quickly find the right midfield balance with the players at his disposal.