Ross Barkley joined Chelsea last January after months of speculation and endured a forgettable second half of the season at the West London club. However, he is finally starting to find his feet for the Blues under Maurizio Sarri. Barkley scored his first goal for Chelsea on Sunday against Southampton which capped off a brilliant week for the midfielder that began with him getting a call-up to the England squad.

30’: Ross Barkley provides his first Premier League assist for Chelsea 57’: Ross Barkley scores his first Premier League goal for Chelsea His weekend just keeps getting better and better. pic.twitter.com/8qm51ubwp0 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 7, 2018

Ross Barkley has been a quite familiar name in English football for years. When he made his debut for his boyhood club Everton, there was a certain buzz around the youngster. Australia and Everton legend Tim Cahill hailed Barkley as ‘the most talented footballer he’s worked with’.

For someone just 18 years old, that was some compliment from one of the game’s veterans. and Cahill wasn’t the only one. Arsenal legend Martin Keown said Barkley was ‘one of the biggest talents England has ever seen’. The media too went berserk. There were expectations, massive expectations.

There was hope that the long-anticipated heir to the throne of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard had finally arrived. And with what they saw on the pitch, who could blame them? But as has happened with most of the English talents, Barkley got a little carried away in the hype.

Despite playing 179 times for the Merseysiders, Barkley never quite lived up to the expectations. Momentary brilliance, like that wonder goal against Manchester City, is what kept raising his demand in the market.

And then, Chelsea won the race to acquire his services. Quite surprisingly though, the Englishman cost the Blues just £15 million. The 24-year-old was immediately handed the No 8 shirt, previously worn by the one and only Frank Lampard which goes to show the level of expectations the Chelsea hierarchy have from him.

1 – Ross Barkley is the first Englishman to both score and assist in a Premier League game for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in December 2013 vs Sunderland. Rise. pic.twitter.com/AGOrZgYAAb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2018

Unfortunately for him, Barkley got injured in February and missed two months of football last season. After his return, he had to settle for a spot on the bench under Antonio Conte. Barkley featured just two times for the Blues last season in a largely forgettable campaign. And the Everton fans did seem to enjoy the plight of their former star.

If Barkley failed to find a place in the Chelsea midfield last season, the task to make his way there got even more difficult with Chelsea signing Jorginho from Napoli SC and Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid on loan. With Cesc Fabregas and Danny Drinkwater already in the ranks and N’Golo Kante being untouchable (not to mention Ruben Loftus-Cheek), not many would’ve predicted Barkley to see much of the pitch this season.

From a free kick, Willian finds Giroud who scissor kicks a cross along the Southampton backline which Barkley taps it in for our second and his first for the club. 0-2. #CFC pic.twitter.com/YCuTFokpVk — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) October 7, 2018

But Sarri has realised his potential. And if early season is anything to go by, Barkley will be featuring more regularly than even he himself would have thought. It’s been eight matches into the 2018-19 season and he has featured in seven of them. He also scored for Chelsea in the Europa League.

But on Sunday against Southampton, Barkley showed exactly what he’s capable of. He showed why a whole host of European teams were after him. With one goal and an assist for Eden Hazard, he delivered on the expectations of Sarri who started him in the first 11. He completed 48 of the 51 passes he attempted. And it capped off a brilliant week for the Englishman who was recently called up by his country for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

After an attacking move breaks down, Ross Barkley wins the ball back almost directly and his pass find Eden Hazard in stride at the top of the box before the Belgian calmly beats the goalie to open the scoring. He’s not missing from there. 0-1. #CFC pic.twitter.com/tWFgvAPQ0V — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) October 7, 2018

It’s still early days to predict what’s going to happen with Barkley down the line this season. But with what Sarri has shown with his treatment of him, it’s safe to say that he’ll be a key cog for the Blues this time around. And if he keeps up this purple patch, a regular place in the Three Lions setup would be pinned down.