Mercurial Mahrez yet to prove his worth for Manchester City

Three years ago, Riyad Mahrez took the Premier League by storm, as he helped Leicester City poach an unlikely Premier League title. Finally, a move to a ‘Big Club’ beckoned this season, as Manchester City came calling.

The biggest match of the Premier League season arrived Sunday, October 7. The teams on the opposite ends were Manchester City and Liverpool; two teams who had played the most entertaining football in the continent during the last few seasons.

City and Liverpool met each other on four occasions last season, twice in the league and twice in the continental competition. On three of those four occasions, the Reds came out on top.

A common factor during the past meetings between the two sides has been goals. In fact, Eighteen goals were shared by the two during the previous season itself. Therefore, it came as a bit of a shock, when neither side was able to find the net in their first meeting of the 2018/19 season.

Things might have been a little different, however, if not for a missed spot kick by summer signing Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian took the responsibility in the dying minutes of the game after Virgil Van Dijk had fouled Leroy Sane in the box. Mahrez stepped up, tiptoed towards the ball, and sent it flying in ‘Row Z’.

Riyad Mahrez's last eight penalties in the Premier League: ✖️

✖️

⚽️

✖️

⚽️

⚽️

✖️

✖️ The last one he scored was in November 2016. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/K0DYBq5NUN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018

The Algerian hasn’t had the best of starts to his Manchester City career, after signing for them in the summer. Mahrez was the only high-profile signing made by the title-holders, after missing out on him six months earlier. And it was a welcome move for the former Leicester man himself, who had been aching for a one, away from the Midlands ever since his title-winning season.

However, so far Mahrez has struggled to nail down a starting spot, a privilege which would have been a guarantee three years prior. Few factors have impacted the Algerian’s starting position in the City team, such as the wide array of talent and Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy.

Mahrez has scored twice in the league this season. However, both his goals came against a relegation-threatened Cardiff City and at a point where the victory was all but confirmed for the Citizens.

Statistically speaking, there is a positive change in the passing accuracy of the 27-year-old so far this season. However, he is now playing fewer passes per game on an average, along with fewer crosses, key passes, and long balls.

Moreover, another key area of Mahrez’s game, which has taken a massive hit is his average dribbles per game, with the Algerian attempting less than a successful dribble per game. He is, however, attempting more shot per game as compared to last season. It is a known fact that the 27-year-old is getting less time on the pitch. However, once on it, he is quite ineffective.

What has made matters even worse for the former Player of the year, is the fact that his previous team has already moved on from him. Leicester City chose to invest the money from Mahrez’s sale in a young and talented James Maddison, who has been a bright spark for the Foxes so far.

15 – James Maddison has created more goalscoring chances than any other English player in the Premier League this season. Selected. pic.twitter.com/rZMjlRGONq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2018

However, we are still in the early part of the season; anything and everything can still happen from this stage forward. There is no doubt that Mahrez is looking like a shadow of the player he used to be. There is still time, nevertheless, for the former Premier League Player of the Year to come good for Manchester City.