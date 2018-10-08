Should Gabriel Jesus have taken the penalty for City rather than Mahrez?

It’s the 89th minute in the top of the table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. A golden chance for the Citizens arrived as Virgil Van Dijk was penalised for pulling down Gabriel Jesus in the penalty box. The aggrieved individual was already standing on the spot ready to take his kick, but he was overruled by Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez collected himself, then approached the ball, but his attempt had too much power in it that the kick went high and over the crossbar as Liverpool keeper Alisson dove with nothing to save but his clean-sheet maintained.

Eventually the missed penalty proved to be the pivotal moment as the spot kick turned out to be the only best chance from either team to score in a tightly contested match where chances were at a premium.

Mahrez proved to be one of the main players in the fixture as he also had a promising effort off a counter-attack, but his attempt towards the far post went narrowly wide of the target.

But the Algerian would prove to be the talk of the town in the back-pages not because of his overall performance but due to that one glaring miss that could have put his club on the drivers’ seat of the Premier League standings.

Now the big “what if?” that the fans and the football media would be discussing is should Gabriel Jesus taken that penalty instead and be the hero for the Blue side of Manchester?

With they way the match has ended, it’s a question that will remain unanswered. As for the next match, for Pep Guardiola’s men, maybe a change on who will be the designated penalty taker will be implemented.