Five-star Arsenal compound Fulham’s woes

Arsenal continued their fine form with a 5-1 drubbing of a struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, featuring braces from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vietto forces Leno into action (3′)

Lacazette breaks the deadlock (29′)

Schurrle levels (44′)

Lacazette restores Gunners’ lead (49′)

Ramsey finishes off fine team move (67′)

Aubameyang seals the win (79′) and doubles up (90+1′)

Match summary

The teams went into the break level at 1-1 after an end-to-end first half, which saw Alexandre Lacazette break the deadlock and Andre Schurrle equalise. However, Arsenal looked a different team after the interval, with Lacazette scoring again before goals from Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2) sealed the win.

Full report

Arsenal headed into the match off the back of eight successive wins in all competitions and brimming with newfound confidence.

However, they invited Fulham onto them early on and Bernd Leno, who was making his first Premier League start, was abruptly forced into action. A loose Hector Bellerin pass was pounced upon by Luciano Vietto, whose deflected shot from the edge of the box was clawed behind by the German keeper.

The Gunners found their feet as the half progressed, with Alex Iwobi causing plenty of problems on their left. Eventually, the pressure paid off, as the youngster used the space he had been left in to surge forward before passing to Nacho Monreal on the overlap. The Spaniard cut back to the near post, where Alexandre Lacazette took a lovely touch, turned, and fired in a 29th minute opener.

Just three minutes later, there was nearly a repeat, as Iwobi found himself in space again before giving the ball to Welbeck, who played it into the danger area. Henrikh Mkhitaryan slid in to meet the ball, but was unable to turn a close-range effort past Marcus Bettinelli under pressure from Maxime Le Marchand.

However, Arsenal were made to pay for their sloppy passing at the other end in the 44th minute, after Monreal gave the ball away needlessly in a dangerous area. Fulham were onto them in a flash, with Vietto threading the ball through to Andre Schurrle, who dinked it over his compatriot to level the scores.

Unai Emery’s side came out guns blazing after the break, with Hector Bellerin coming close to putting them back in front in the third minute of the half. He capitalised on an incomplete clearance and launched a stinging shot at goal from just inside the box, but Bettinelli denied him with a magnificent diving save.

However, the English keeper was beaten the following minute by an even better strike from Lacazette, who doubled his tally for the day with a spectacular long-range half-volley, which came almost out of nowhere.

As is standard under the ambitious Slavisa Jokanovic, Fulham refused to lie down and pushed forward in search of an equaliser. However, they were undone by one of the goals of the season.

A brilliant one-touch passing move from the back took Arsenal to the other end of the field, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cut back for Aaron Ramsey, who had only just come on for Iwobi. The Welshman backheeled the ball just inside the far post to double the Gunners’ advantage in the 67th minute.

If the result was still in any doubt, Arsenal all but erased that in the 79th minute, when Bellerin’s pull-back from the right picked out Aubameyang, who controlled, turned, and then squeezed the ball past Bettinelli.

To make matters worse for Fulham, as the clock headed into stoppage time, Ramsey played Aubameyang in behind the defence and the former Borussia Dortmund star took the ball into the box before drilling it across the keeper and into the bottom corner to put the cherry on top of the cake.

The Gunners moved third on the table ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Southampton, while Fulham remained 17th, two points above the relegation zone.